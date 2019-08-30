Bank of Korea leaves key rate unchanged at 1.50%

The South Korean central bank, the Bank of Korea (BOK), at its monetary policy meeting on Friday, left its benchmark interest rate, 7-Day Repo Rate unchanged at 1.50%, despite growing US-China as well as Japan-South Korea trade risks.

The BOK cut interest rates by 25bps for the first time in three years in July.

The Korean Won (KRW) reversed from six-day highs of 1208.15 against the US dollar on policy announcement, pushing USD/KRW to 1210.55 highs. At the press time, the cross trades around 1209.50 levels.