Bank of Japan Preview: Five major banks expectations

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is likely to stand pat on its monetary policy settings when it concludes its two-day review meeting on Thursday and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of five major banks regarding the BoJ Monetary Policy Statement. Although the policy announcement may not be market-moving, investors will pay close attention to the Japanese central bank’s quarterly outlook report and future policy guidance.
Standard Chartered
“We expect the BoJ to keep the policy balance rate unchanged at -0.1% and the 10Y target yield at c.0%. We think there is limited room for the central bank to cut its base rate but expect it to continue to expand QE to pump in liquidity into the market. We expect the new government to continue with expansionary fiscal policy to support growth. We think the BoJ will ease monetary policy if fiscal policy requires further QE.”
ING
“Lots of Japanese activity releases will come as fresh inputs for the Bank of Japan policymakers deciding the policy on October 29, though none of these are likely to change the current policy stance.”
TDS
“The BoJ should be keeping its main policy tools unchanged and downgrade its inflation forecast. With another wave of COVID-19 cases surging across the world, the BoJ is likely to express a more cautious tone since its last meeting. The build in corporate profits prior to the pandemic is now eroding rather precipitously, which could prompt new avenues of BoJ support down the line.”
Deutsche Bank
“Our economists expect no policy stance change in light of the slow but steady economic recovery and stable exchange rate.”
Danske Bank
“We will likely see a cut in the BoJ's new forecasts for GDP and inflation. We do not expect any changes to the QQE with yield curve control policy, though.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI slumps 4% to fresh three-week lows sub-$38 amid coronavirus fears
WTI dives on demand concerns as coronavirus cases surge in the EU. Potential lockdowns in Germany, France hit risk sentiment. API crude stocks build raise oversupply fears, EIA data in focus.