Bank of France: French retail sales plunged 24% in March, EUR/USD at fresh lows

The latest data published by the Bank of France showed on Wednesday, the country’s retail sales dived 24% in March when compared to the previous month, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic led lockdown measures.
Key details
Sales of industrial goods fell by 43%
Food sales down by only 0.9%
Retail sales fell by 7.2% in Q1 vs. the previous quarter.
Department store sales plunged by 19.3%, which was partly offset by a rise in supermarket (+7.4%) and hypermarket (+1.7%) sales.
EUR/USD reaction
The selling pressure around the euro intensified following the awful French Retail Sales data, as EUR/USD now prints fresh daily lows at 1.0969, down 0.09% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
