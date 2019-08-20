Bank Indonesia to keep rates on-hold this Thursday - Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll of 19 economists showed on Tuesday, a majority of them see Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, keeping its benchmark interest rate on hold this Thursday.

Key Findings:

“In the poll, 17 of 19 economists said they expect Bank Indonesia (BI) to stand pat and keep its 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 5.75%.

The other two predicted the central bank would follow July’s 25-basis-point (bp) cut with a second trim of the same size, bringing the benchmark to 5.50%.

Senior BI officials favour looser monetary policy to unwind some of 2018’s tightening and support GDP growth, which in the second quarter slipped to 5.05%, the weakest in two years.”