BABA Stock Price: Alibaba edges higher as investors move on from cloud software bug

One of AliBaba’s closest domestic rivals, JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) received some disappointing news on Thursday. The company is losing one of its earliest investors: the Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent. It was reported that Tencent will be distributing 86% of its shares of JD.Com to Tencent shareholders as a special dividend. Tencent will also unlikely be providing further capital to JD.Com in the future, as Tencent stated it is more interested in helping startup companies. Shares of JD.Com fell by 6.92% on Thursday.

AliBaba made some headlines earlier this week when the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology suspended its use of AliBaba’s cloud services platform. The resulting software bug was found by a third party user and not by AliBaba itself. On Thursday, AliBaba admitted it was slow to act on the software glitch that has cost them a government partnership. The bug is just another in a series of issues between the Chinese government and AliBaba in 2021 that has severely fractured the relationship between the two sides.

NYSE:BABA managed to close out the week in the green as Santa paid a visit to the struggling Chinese tech giant a couple days early. Shares of BABA gained 0.72% on Thursday and closed the trading day at $118.66 . The stock has been under heavy pressure as it sinks back down towards its 52-week low price of $108.70. US markets entered the Christmas break on a bullish note as all three major indices climbed higher for the third straight session. In particular, the tech-heavy NASDAQ led the major indices with a gain of 0.85%, while the S&P 500 closed at a record high as investors shrugged off the recent fears of the Omicron variant.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.