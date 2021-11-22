BABA Stock Price: Alibaba continues slide into the weekend amidst earnings aftermath

- NYSE:BABA fell by 2.27% during Friday’s trading session.
- AliBaba shareholders will look ahead to the company’s Investor Day Event.
- AliBaba stock is cheap, but it is still not a buy.
NYSE:BABA saw an ugly year get even uglier on Thursday as the company reported its fiscal second quarter earnings results before the markets opened. Shares of Alibaba fell by more than 10% following the report, and the aftermath of the disappointing quarter continued into Friday’s session. AliBaba fell by a further 2.27% and closed the trading week at $140.34. Shares are still trading well below both the key 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which gives an indication of how prolonged this downturn has been. AliBaba also tumbled in Hong Kong on Friday, falling by 10.7% which is the most since the company started trading publicly on the Hang Seng index.
The year over year growth for AliBaba wasn’t terrible, but it did fall short of analyst expectations. The company attributed much of its decline to ongoing regulatory crackdowns from the Chinese government, something that may stick with the tech industry moving forward. Investors will now turn to AliBaba’s Investor Day Event which begins on December 16th. There is hope that this will shine some light on some of AliBaba’s growth initiatives for the rest of the year and heading into 2022. At this point, it seems like shareholders are grasping at anything for some positive news from the downtrodden company.
BABA stock forecast
Investors may be tempted to buy shares of AliBaba at its current price. After all, the investing narrative has always been to be greedy when others are fearful. There is no stock with more negative sentiment around it right now than AliBaba, but that does not necessarily mean it is a buy. The company will have to prove that it can exist with the CCP continuing to crack down on Chinese business. It also needs to show investors that it has opportunities for growth in the future. As of now, AliBaba has fundamentally changed as an investment thesis, and there may be more pain ahead before the stock is able to recover.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
