BABA Stock News: Alibaba Group Holding rises despite investigation into Hangzhou officials

Last week the Hang Seng Index officially dipped into bearish technical territory, as the Chinese tech stocks continued to tumble. Billions of dollars in market cap have been lost, and some investors may see this as a generational buying opportunity. The bearish territory shows just how beaten down Chinese stocks are, as the move coincides with all three major U.S. indices at or near all-time highs.

The Chinese government has officially started a probe into local officials in the city of Hangzhou which is conveniently where both AliBaba and Ant Group are headquartered. The investigation is centered around Hangzhou’s Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong. The belief is that the CCP is looking into a corruption probe that suspects Zhou of basically what amounts to insider trading for AliBaba and Ant Group shares. The timing seems suspicious, and it may not be long until Jack Ma is once again back under the microscope of the CCP.

NYSE:BABA may have finally found support as the stock bounced off the level at $155.50. This support level was first established way back in 2019, which shows how far shares of Baba have fallen during the recent correction. On Monday, AliBaba gained 3.10% and closed the first trading session of the week at $161.06 . It was a bullish session to say the least as investors scooped up dips that came during last week’s August OPEX week. The NASDAQ paced the broader markets, gaining 1.6% on the strength of tech. Chinese stocks also rebounded after the first day of no new reported COVID-19 cases since July.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.