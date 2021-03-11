AZN Stock Price and Forecast: AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine temporarily suspended in Denmark

AZN covid 19 vaccine temporarily suspended in Denmark.

Austria stops using a batch of AZN's covid 19 vaccine.

AZN vaccine shows no evidence so far of being linked to Austrian cases according to EMA.

AstraZeneca shares were under pressure on Thursday as Reuters reports that Denmark has temporarily suspended its covid 19 vaccine, after reports of cases of blood clots forming. AZN shares are currently $49 down 1.6% in Thursday's pre-market. AZN shares in London are trading £70.24 down 2.3%.

AZN Stock News

Denmark is to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's covid 19 vaccine for two weeks according to Reuters. Denmark is to investigate reported cases of blood clots forming. Denmark did not say how many cases. "Both we and the Danish Medicines Agency have to respond to reports of possible serious side-effects, both from Denmark and other European countries," the director of the Danish Health Authority, Soren Brostrom, said in a statement, "It is important to emphasise that we have not opted out of using the AstraZeneca vaccine, but that we are putting it on hold," Brostrom said. Reuters.

Reports from Austria say it is also investigating a particular batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine again coming from Reuters. "We informed all European colleagues in the European network as this batch, which amounted to roughly a million doses in total, was sent to 17 European countries," Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, the head of Austrian public health agency AGES' medicines market supervisory body said-Reuters.

AstraZeneca said all batches are subject to strict and rigorous quality controls and "no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine".

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday "The Austrian national competent authority has suspended the use of a batch of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (batch number ABV5300) after a person was diagnosed with multiple thrombosis (formation of blood clots within blood vessels) and died 10 days after vaccination, and another was hospitalised with pulmonary embolism (blockage in arteries in the lungs) after being vaccinated. The latter is now recovering. As of 9 March 2021, two other reports of thromboembolic event cases had been received for this batch.

"There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine", the EMA said.

Spain also said on Thursday that it has not seen any issues with blood clots related to AstraZeneca's covid vaccine and will keep using it, according to Health Minister Carolina Darias, "so far, no causal relation between the vaccine and the blood clot events has been established", Reuters reports.

AstraZeneca said on Thursday that the safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in Phase III clinical trials, peer reveiwed data confirms the vaccine has been generally well tolerated.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.