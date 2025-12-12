TRENDING:
Zcash gains 12% amid rising interest in ZEC treasury Cypherpunk Technologies

  • Zcash is up 12% over the past 24 hours, stretching its weekly gain to nearly 25%.
  • The rise follows an increasing social volume in ZEC treasury Cypherpunk Technologies.
  • ZEC could rally to $620 if it breaks above the $472-$485 range.
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Zcash is leading the crypto market recovery in the early Asian session on Friday, following a 12% jump over the past 24 hours. The move has extended its weekly gain to nearly 25%.

The privacy token's quick recovery aligns with a rise in the social volume of ZEC treasury firm Cypherpunk Technologies (CYPH). According to data from social analytics platform LunarCrush, the company's engagement reached 47.1K, 261% above its daily average.

Cypherpunk Technologies also recently welcomed Zcash cofounder Zooko Wilcox as a strategic advisor. The company raised $58.8 million via a private placement in November and deployed $50 million to acquire 203,775 ZEC.

CYPH closed with a 9.7% gain on Thursday, according to Google Finance data.

The gains in ZEC and related entities mark a notable recovery from a quick dip in the crypto market after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a hawkish rate cut on Wednesday. Top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP, are also showing signs of a comeback over the past few hours.

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC could rally to $620 if it breaks above $485

Zcash saw $8.8 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, spearheaded by nearly $7 million in short liquidations, per Coinglass data.

ZEC found support at the lower boundary of an ascending triangle but faces resistance near the $472-$485 range. A firm close above the range could push ZEC toward $620, a level obtained by measuring the height of the ascending triangle and projecting it upward from a potential breakout point.

ZEC/USDT 4-hour chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) have retreated from overbought levels, reading 62 and 72, respectively, at the time of publication.

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

Editor's Picks

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as core team offloads 2 million tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as core team offloads 2 million tokens

Pi Network (PI) edges lower by 3% at press time on Thursday, marking its fifth consecutive day of losses. A transfer of 2 million PI tokens from the liquidity reserve, part of the Pi core team wallets, bolsters the bearish sentiment.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano (ADA) extends losses by 5% at press time on Thursday, following the 3% decline on the previous day and breaking the local resistance trendline. Derivatives data indicate a bearish shift in the narrative, as Open Interest and the number of active long positions decline.

Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook

Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook

Sei (SEI) price trades in red, below $0.137 at the time of writing on Thursday, after retesting its key resistance level the previous day. Despite the pullback, on-chain data and market sentiment remain bullish.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 