Silver price (XAG/USD) climbs to near $63.75 and is poised to retest its all-time high during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The white metal extends the rally on rising industrial demand, a weaker US Dollar (USD), and the metal's entry into the US critical minerals list.

The upside for Silver is bolstered by rising industrial demand from vital technology sectors. Saxo Bank analysts noted that sectors such as solar energy (PV), automotive electric vehicles (EVs) and their infrastructure, and data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) will drive industrial demand higher through 2030.

The US Department of the Interior has added silver to its list of “critical minerals,” increasing the likelihood that the white metal could be included in future tariff policies. Large volumes of silver were delivered into US warehouses ahead of a potential tariff announcement next year, causing a dislocation between the US and the rest of the globe and tightening availability elsewhere. This, in turn, boosts long-term demand expectations, lifting the Silver price.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a target range of 3.50% to 3.75% at its December policy meeting on Wednesday. Markets are currently pricing in nearly a 78% odds that the Fed will hold interest rates steady next month, compared with a 70% chance just before the rate cut announcement, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Fed rate reductions weigh on the USD and underpin the Silver price, as it makes silver more attractive to non-US investors.