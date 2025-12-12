TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

WTI rebounds above $57.50 as US seizes Venezuelan tanker

  • WTI price edges higher to near $57.85 in Friday’s early Asian session. 
  • US forces intercepted and seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, lifting the WTI price. 
  • Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding the Ukraine peace deal. 
WTI rebounds above $57.50 as US seizes Venezuelan tanker
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $57.85 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The WTI price recovers some lost ground from its lowest close in almost two months amid geopolitical factors, including the US seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker off Venezuela. 

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that US forces intercepted and seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, marking a serious escalation of tensions between the two countries. The US move may make it considerably more difficult for Venezuela to export its crude, since foreign shippers are now less inclined to load its cargoes. Geopolitical tensions could provide some support to the WTI price in the near term. 

On the other hand, Ukraine peace talks ease sentiment, and analysts believe that ending the Russia-Ukraine war would reduce threats to the region’s energy infrastructure and increase predictability on the supply side. This might cap the upside for the black gold. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kyiv’s delegation spoke with top US officials to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in a video call after presenting America with a revised 20-point framework to end the war with Russia.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to reduce its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point at its December policy meeting on Wednesday, bringing the target range to 3.50% to 3.75%. Fed officials signaled they expect to lower rates just once next year. Lower rates can reduce consumer borrowing costs and boost economic growth and oil demand, supporting the black gold. 

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD continues its rise as Dollar retreats on Fed action and soft data

EUR/USD continues its rise as Dollar retreats on Fed action and soft data

EUR/USD advances during the North American on Thursday up 0.41% after the Fed decided to cut rates, alongside the release of weaker than expected job data in the United States. The pair trades at 1.1742 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.1682.

GBP/USD steadies at fresh near-term highs

GBP/USD steadies at fresh near-term highs

GBP/USD is holding firmly in bullish territory heading into the tail end of the week, but Cable bidders ran into a technical resistance point at the 1.3400 handle on Thursday. The Federal Reserve delivered a third straight interest rate cut this week, bolstering broad-market risk appetite and pushing the US Dollar into the low side across the board.

Gold eases from seven-week highs of $4,285, focus turns to Fedspeak

Gold eases from seven-week highs of $4,285, focus turns to Fedspeak

Gold price retreats from seven-week highs near $4,285 in the Asian session on Friday. The precious metal extended its upside as the Fed's 25 bps rate cut and dovish expectations weighed heavily on the US Dollar. High investment demand from India and a record rally in Silver also helped Gold's upside. Fedspeak is back in focus.

Zcash gains 12% amid rising interest in ZEC treasury Cypherpunk Technologies

Zcash gains 12% amid rising interest in ZEC treasury Cypherpunk Technologies

Zcash is leading the crypto market recovery in the early Asian session on Friday, following a 12% jump over the past 24 hours. The move has extended its weekly gain to nearly 25%.

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

The Federal Reserve (Fed) went ahead with a 25 basis points rate cut, taking the target range to 3.50–3.75%. But the tone around the decision mattered just as much as the move.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers