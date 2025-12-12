WTI rebounds above $57.50 as US seizes Venezuelan tanker

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $57.85 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The WTI price recovers some lost ground from its lowest close in almost two months amid geopolitical factors, including the US seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker off Venezuela.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that US forces intercepted and seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, marking a serious escalation of tensions between the two countries. The US move may make it considerably more difficult for Venezuela to export its crude, since foreign shippers are now less inclined to load its cargoes. Geopolitical tensions could provide some support to the WTI price in the near term.

On the other hand, Ukraine peace talks ease sentiment, and analysts believe that ending the Russia-Ukraine war would reduce threats to the region’s energy infrastructure and increase predictability on the supply side. This might cap the upside for the black gold. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kyiv’s delegation spoke with top US officials to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in a video call after presenting America with a revised 20-point framework to end the war with Russia.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to reduce its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point at its December policy meeting on Wednesday, bringing the target range to 3.50% to 3.75%. Fed officials signaled they expect to lower rates just once next year. Lower rates can reduce consumer borrowing costs and boost economic growth and oil demand, supporting the black gold.