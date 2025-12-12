TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD gains ground above 0.5800 on weak US Jobless Claims data

  • NZD/USD gains traction to around 0.5815 in Friday’s early Asian session. 
  • US weekly Jobless Claims rose to 236,000 last week. 
  • Business NZ PMI came in at 51.4 in November. 
NZD/USD gains ground above 0.5800 on weak US Jobless Claims data
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair trades in positive territory near 0.5815 during the early Asian session on Friday. Weaker-than-anticipated US employment data weigh on the Greenback against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). The Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are set to speak later in the day, including Beth Hammack and Austan Goolsbee.  

The US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday that the US weekly Jobless Claims rose to 236,000 in the week ending December 6. The figure came in above the market consensus of 220,000 and was higher than the previous week of 192,000 (revised from 191,000). This reading registered the biggest increase since mid-July of 2021 and exerted some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD). 

The Fed decided to reduce its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, bringing the target range to 3.50% to 3.75%. This was the third consecutive cut this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during the press conference that the US central bank is now "well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves.” Fed officials projected one more quarter-percentage-point rate cut in 2026.

The latest data released by Business NZ showed on Friday that the Business NZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) came in at 51.4 in November. This figure indicated that the manufacturing sector in New Zealand is in expansion for the second consecutive month, while it remains stable at around the same level as October.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25% at its November meeting. The New Zealand central bank signaled that future rate changes will depend on the economic and inflation outlook, and analysts believe the rate-cutting cycle is likely finished for now. This, in turn, could provide some support to the Kiwi against the USD. 

New Zealand Dollar FAQs

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.

Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD continues its rise as Dollar retreats on Fed action and soft data

EUR/USD continues its rise as Dollar retreats on Fed action and soft data

EUR/USD advances during the North American on Thursday up 0.41% after the Fed decided to cut rates, alongside the release of weaker than expected job data in the United States. The pair trades at 1.1742 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.1682.

GBP/USD steadies at fresh near-term highs

GBP/USD steadies at fresh near-term highs

GBP/USD is holding firmly in bullish territory heading into the tail end of the week, but Cable bidders ran into a technical resistance point at the 1.3400 handle on Thursday. The Federal Reserve delivered a third straight interest rate cut this week, bolstering broad-market risk appetite and pushing the US Dollar into the low side across the board.

Gold climbs above $4,250 as Fed rate cut weakens US Dollar

Gold climbs above $4,250 as Fed rate cut weakens US Dollar

Gold price rises to seven-week highs near $4,275 during the early Asian session on Friday. The precious metal extends its upside as the US Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut drags the US Dollar lower. 

Zcash gains 12% amid rising interest in ZEC treasury Cypherpunk Technologies

Zcash gains 12% amid rising interest in ZEC treasury Cypherpunk Technologies

Zcash is leading the crypto market recovery in the early Asian session on Friday, following a 12% jump over the past 24 hours. The move has extended its weekly gain to nearly 25%.

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

The Federal Reserve (Fed) went ahead with a 25 basis points rate cut, taking the target range to 3.50–3.75%. But the tone around the decision mattered just as much as the move.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers