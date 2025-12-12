The NZD/USD pair trades in positive territory near 0.5815 during the early Asian session on Friday. Weaker-than-anticipated US employment data weigh on the Greenback against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). The Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are set to speak later in the day, including Beth Hammack and Austan Goolsbee.

The US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday that the US weekly Jobless Claims rose to 236,000 in the week ending December 6. The figure came in above the market consensus of 220,000 and was higher than the previous week of 192,000 (revised from 191,000). This reading registered the biggest increase since mid-July of 2021 and exerted some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD).

The Fed decided to reduce its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, bringing the target range to 3.50% to 3.75%. This was the third consecutive cut this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during the press conference that the US central bank is now "well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves.” Fed officials projected one more quarter-percentage-point rate cut in 2026.

The latest data released by Business NZ showed on Friday that the Business NZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) came in at 51.4 in November. This figure indicated that the manufacturing sector in New Zealand is in expansion for the second consecutive month, while it remains stable at around the same level as October.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25% at its November meeting. The New Zealand central bank signaled that future rate changes will depend on the economic and inflation outlook, and analysts believe the rate-cutting cycle is likely finished for now. This, in turn, could provide some support to the Kiwi against the USD.