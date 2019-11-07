Australia's Trade Surplus expanded to AUD 7180 million in September, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). Further, the September trade data surprised markets to the upside, with a surplus of AUD 5,000 million expected while the previous figure read 5,926 million.
Meanwhile, the country’s both the exports and imports figures arrived at 3% in the reported month,
September Key Points (Source: ABS)
Balance on goods and services
In trend terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $7,530m in September 2019, an increase of $169m on the surplus in August 2019.
In seasonally adjusted terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $7,180m in September 2019, an increase of $563m on the surplus in August 2019.
Credits (exports of goods and services)
In seasonally adjusted terms, goods and services credits rose $1,452m (3%) to $43,215m. Non-rural goods rose $586m (2%), non-monetary gold rose $558m (26%) and rural goods rose $240m (6%). Net exports of goods under merchanting remained steady at $15m. Services credits rose $69m (1%).
Debits (imports of goods and services)
In seasonally adjusted terms, goods and services debits rose $889m (3%) to $36,034m. Capital goods rose $702m (12%), intermediate and other merchandise goods rose $474m (4%) and consumption goods rose $64m (1%). Non-monetary gold fell $373m (34%). Services debits rose $22m.
The Aussie dollar failed to take advantage of the better Australian Trade figures, as trade deal uncertainty continues to loom and keeps the AUD/USD pair in daily lows near 0.6875 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Double top breakdown confirmed
On Wednesday, the pair closed below 1.1073 (Oct. 25 low), confirming a double top breakdown on the daily chart. The bearish reversal pattern has opened the doors for 1.0966 (target as per the measured move method). The path of least resistance is to the downside.
GBP/USD: Bounces off 3-week-old rising trendline
Although its first downtick below 100-bar SMA in over a month signals the GBP/USD pair’s weakness, prices recently bounced off short-term support line while taking the bids to 1.2860 during early Asian session on Thursday.
USD/JPY keep traders guessing after Tankan data, trade news occupy driver’s seat
Following its another U-turn from the key 109.28/32 resistance zone, USD/JPY looks for direction amid downbeat sentiment of domestic manufacturers and a mild recovery in risk sentiment.
Gold struggles around 50-day EMA amid US-China trade jitters, USD strength
While broad strength of the USD exerts downside pressure on gold prices, uncertainty surrounding the US-CN trade relations keeps the decline limited. As a result, the safe-haven seesaws near $1,490 amid initial Thursday morning in Asia.
What to Expect from BoE as Currencies Fall on Trade Worries
All of the major currencies traded lower today on reports that the first part (phase one) US-China trade deal could be delayed to December. After years of back and forth, no one is surprised that there are more setbacks.