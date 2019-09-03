Australia's consumption, as represented by retail sales, dropped in the month of July, missing estimates by a big margin, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported on Tuesday. The retail sales arrived at -0.1% percent month-on-month, compared to the forecast of +0.2 percent and down from previous month's reading of +0.4 percent.

The trend estimate rose 0.1% in July 2019. This follows a rise of 0.2% in June 2019, and a rise of 0.2% in May 2019.

The seasonally adjusted estimate fell 0.1% in July 2019. This follows a rise of 0.4% in June 2019, and a rise of 0.1% in May 2019.

In trend terms, Australian turnover rose 2.4% in July 2019 compared with July 2018.

The following industries rose in trend terms in July 2019: Other retailing (0.3%), Food retailing (0.1%), Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.1%), Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (0.2%), and Household goods retailing (0.1%). Department stores (0.0%) was relatively unchanged in July 2019.

The following states and territories rose in trend terms in July 2019: Victoria (0.2%), Queensland (0.2%), Western Australia (0.3%), Tasmania (0.3%), South Australia (0.1%), the Australian Capital Territory (0.2%), and the Northern Territory (0.2%). New South Wales (-0.1%) fell in trend terms in July 2019.