Australia’s Littleproud: Lobster exports halted by Chinese customs checks

Australia has halted its rock lobster exports to its biggest market of China after Beijing imposed new customs inspections on the live seafood last Friday, the Agriculture Minister David Littleproud confirmed while speaking to ABC Television on Monday.

Key quotes (Source: Reuters)

“Australia had “serious concerns” about the inspections that began on Friday.”

“Australian officials were working to get clarification from Beijing.”

“The rock lobster is being checked for trace elements of minerals and metals.”

“Why this action is being taken against Australian rock lobster.”

Responding to the Chinese action, Australia’s Seafood Trade Advisory Group said: “Whilst some cargo has been cleared, there are continued risks of delays while new processes are being implemented.”

“To mitigate this risk a decision has been made by the majority of exporters to stop sending shipments to China until more is known about the new process,” the group said in a statement.

AUD/USD holds above 0.7000

AUD/USD consolidates its bounce above 0.7000 amid pre-US election jitters and upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI.

The spot currently trades at 0.7017, down 0.15% on a daily basis.