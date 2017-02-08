Australia's June trade balance disappoints, drop in exports weigh

Australia's June trade balance disappoints, drop in exports weighBy Ivan Delgado
Australia's June trade balance came at AUD 856 million vs AUD 1.8 billion expected and 2.471 billion prior, with exports coming at -1% vs 9% prior, while imports saw a 2% increase vs 1% prior.
Key Points
BALANCE ON GOODS AND SERVICES: In trend terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $1,166m in June 2017, a decrease of $409m on the surplus in May 2017. In seasonally adjusted terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $856m in June 2017, a decrease of $1,168m on the surplus in May 2017.
CREDITS (EXPORTS OF GOODS AND SERVICES): In seasonally adjusted terms, goods and services credits fell $439m (1%) to $31,779m. Non-rural goods fell $740m (4%) and net exports of goods under merchanting fell $1m (4%). Non-monetary gold rose $406m (27%) and rural goods rose $26m (1%). Services credits fell $129m (2%).
DEBITS (IMPORTS OF GOODS AND SERVICES): In seasonally adjusted terms, goods and services debits rose $730m (2%) to $30,923m. Capital goods rose $733m (13%), non-monetary gold rose $238m (76%) and consumption goods rose $194m (2%). Intermediate and other merchandise goods fell $406m (4%). Services debits fell $30m.
2016-17 SITUATION: In original terms, the balance on goods and services for 2016-17 was a surplus of $12.4b, a turnaround of $49.1b on the deficit of $36.7b recorded in 2015-16, resulting from a $53.2b (17%) increase in goods and services credits and a $4.1b (1%) increase in goods and services debits.
