Australia's GDP Q2 expands in line with expectations

Australia's Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) for Q2 came at 0.8% vs 0.8% exp and 0.3% last, while the yearly reading registered 1.8% vs 1.8% exp and 1.7% last.

The Aussie eased-off highs reached at 0.8020 and dropped back to test 0.80 handle, as the positive outcome was already priced-in by the markets.

Q2 KEY POINTS - Australian Bureau of Statistics