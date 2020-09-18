Australian PM Morrison: Victoria state virus declines are encouraging

After the National Cabinet, Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison said that the coronavirus declines in the Victoria state are encouraging.

Morrison confirmed the current cap of 4000 arrivals per week, which was put in place in mid-July, would be lifted to ultimately 6000 while keeping an eye on the virus situation.

The cap would be raised gradually over the coming weeks after Queensland and Western Australia asked for more time to boost their capacity, the Prime Minister added.

Under the plan, NSW, WA and Queensland will all be quarantining an additional 500 returned travelers per week by October 12.

Market reaction

Despite the encouraging news, AUD/USD fails to build on its recovery and trades flat around 0.7315 region so far this Friday.