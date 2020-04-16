Australian PM Morrison: National Cabinet attention is turning to road out to post-coronavirus recovery

Reuters reports the key comments from the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as he says that the National Cabinet's attention is turning to road out to recovery.

RBA governor and Treasury briefed the national Cabinet today.

Need to be prepared for very sobering economic news in the months ahead.

Need broader testing regime to lift restrictions.

Need to improve tracing capability to an industrial capacity.

We will be reviewing restrictions in the next four weeks.

Social distancing restrictions to remain in place.

Looking to have a trial week of parliament in May.