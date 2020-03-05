Australian PM Morrison extends travel ban on China, Iran and South Korea

Australian PM Morrison is on the wires now, via Reuters, announcing an extension to the travel ban on China, Iran and South Korea.

He added that there will be enhanced screening measures for travellers from Italy.

AUD/USD keeps the red

Having faced rejection once again near 0.6630 region, the AUD/USD pair is back in the red so far this Thursday, struggling around 0.6615 amid a recovery in the US Treasury yields across the curve.

The gains in the Treasury yields hurt the demand for the Aussie dollar as an alternative higher-yielding asset. However, the rebound in the commodities’ prices and Asian equities help cushion the downside in the spot.