Australian PM Morrison: Australia on road back from COVID-19 lockdown

Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison said on Thursday, the country is on road back from COVID-19 lockdown.

He further said that we are way back to COVID-safe economy.

The government will need independent inquiry into COVID-19 pandemic, PM Morrison added.

Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) published the Preliminary Trade data for March, with exports and imports both rising substantially.

AUD/USD reaction

AUD/USD keeps its recovery mode intact above 0.6300 amid a better market mood, broad US dollar retreat and upbeat trade numbers. The spot trades at 0.6310, down 0.20% on the day.