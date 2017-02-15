Australian Jan employment headline upbeat, full-time jobs suffer sharp fall

Australia employment change s.a. came in at +13.5k in January, above forecasts of +10k and prior of 13.5k, with the unemployment rate s.a. at 5.7% vs forecasts of 5.8% and 5.8% last. Fulltime employment stood at -44.8k vs previous 9.3k, while part-time employment 58.3k from previous 4.2k. Participation rate was 64.6% vs expected 64.7% and prior of 64.7%.

KEY POINTS - JANUARY

TREND ESTIMATES (MONTHLY CHANGE)

Employment increased 11,700 to 11,984,300.

Unemployment increased 2,800 to 726,100.

Unemployment rate remained steady at 5.7%.

Participation rate remained steady at 64.6%.

Monthly hours worked in all jobs increased 3.6 million hours to 1,676.0 million hours.

SEASONALLY ADJUSTED ESTIMATES (MONTHLY CHANGE)