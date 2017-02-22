Australian Govt biggest-ever bond transaction

Bloomberg reports latest headlines on the Australian debt markets, noting that the Aussie government made the biggest-ever bond transaction today.

Key Details:

Australia's government sold A$11 billion of 11-year debt notes

Its biggest-ever bond transaction

The third time in less than six months for a new borrowing record (exceeds A$9.3 billion issued at a sale of December 2021 notes last month & A$7.6 billion from last October's debut 30-year deal)