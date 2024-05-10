Australian Dollar falls due to the firmer US Dollar, Consumer Sentiment eyed

- The Australian Dollar retreated due to the recovery of the US Dollar on Friday.
- The Australian Dollar is facing pressure due to the RBA's less hawkish stance on monetary policy.
- The US Dollar rebounded due to the hawkish Fed to maintain higher interest rates for longer.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is retracing its recent gains on Friday, following a rally on Thursday. The rally was propelled by a decline in the US Dollar (USD) as weak US Initial Jobless Claims indicated a more dovish outlook for the Federal Reserve (Fed). This helped offset pressure on the Aussie Dollar resulting from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)'s less hawkish stance, especially in light of the higher-than-expected inflation data.
The Australian inflation rate dropped to 3.6% in the first quarter from 4.1% in the previous quarter, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of slowing. However, it exceeded forecasts of 3.4%. Additionally, the Monthly Consumer Price Index (YoY) for March surged to 3.5%, surpassing the expected reading of 3.4%. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) acknowledged that recent progress in controlling inflation has stalled and maintained its stance of keeping options open.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, attempts to rebound due to the sentiment of the Federal Reserve (Fed) maintaining higher interest rates for longer. However, the decline in the US Treasury yields could contribute to pressure on the Greenback, supporting the AUD/USD pair.
In the United States (US), the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for May is set to be released on Friday, with expectations for a slight decrease. This index is a survey that measures sentiment among US consumers, covering three main areas: personal finances, business conditions, and buying conditions. Additionally, Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is expected on Saturday, which could have an impact on the Australian Dollar (AUD) as Australia and China share close trading ties.
- The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has revised down its forecasts for the Australian Dollar at the end of 2024 is 0.69, down from 0.71 previously. CBA cites factors such as the interest rate gap and elevated US Treasury bond yields, which are bolstering the US Dollar. The Federal Reserve's cautious stance on high inflation and its reluctance to implement rate cuts further support the US Dollar, as reported on forexlive.com.
- The ASX 200 Index saw an increase on Friday, recovering recent losses and drawing inspiration from a robust performance on Wall Street. This followed a rise in US weekly unemployment claims, which reinforced expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the number of individuals filing for unemployment benefits surpassed expectations. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 3 increased to 231,000, exceeding estimates of 210,000 and marking a rise from the previous week's figure of 209,000.
- RBA Governor Michele Bullock stressed the importance of staying alert to inflation risks. Bullock believes current interest rates are appropriately positioned to guide inflation back towards its target range of 2-3% by the second half of 2025 and to the midpoint by 2026.
- Societe Generale has released a note regarding the Reserve Bank of Australia, emphasizing their view that the RBA's optimism regarding economic growth is misplaced. The institution anticipates a downturn in economic growth in Australia, with the potential for surprises on the downside. They attribute this forecast partly to the prevalent effects of RBA rate hikes filtering into the economy.
- According to a Reuters report, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said on Wednesday that a need for a period of moderation in the US economy to achieve the central bank's 2% inflation target. Collins highlighted that demand will need to ease to reach this goal. She expressed confidence that Fed policy is well-aligned with the current economic outlook. On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that the prevailing expectation is for rates to stay steady for a considerable duration. Although the likelihood of rate hikes is minimal, it's not entirely ruled out.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar hovers above the psychological level of 0.6600
The Australian Dollar trades around 0.6610 on Friday. The AUD/USD pair is consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicating a bullish bias by hovering above the 50-level.
The AUD/USD pair could test the upper boundary around the swing area at the level of 0.6650. A break above this level may lead the pair to retest March’s high of 0.6667, with further upside potential toward the psychological level of 0.6700.
On the downside, immediate support for the AUD/USD pair is expected at the psychological level of 0.6600, followed by the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 0.6566. If the pair breaches below the EMA, it could face additional selling pressure, potentially targeting the region around the lower boundary of the symmetrical triangle near the level of 0.6465.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of the Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. The Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.08%
|0.08%
|0.23%
|0.20%
|0.33%
|0.08%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.17%
|0.14%
|0.27%
|0.02%
|GBP
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|0.14%
|0.12%
|0.24%
|0.00%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|0.12%
|0.25%
|0.00%
|AUD
|-0.24%
|-0.17%
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|-0.03%
|0.10%
|-0.14%
|JPY
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|-0.09%
|0.02%
|0.11%
|-0.12%
|NZD
|-0.32%
|-0.27%
|-0.24%
|-0.23%
|-0.12%
|-0.12%
|-0.23%
|CHF
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|0.11%
|0.23%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
