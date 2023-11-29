Australian Dollar hovers above a major level despite softer monthly CPI

- Australian Dollar continues its winning streak despite downbeat Aussie monthly CPI.
- Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index declined by 4.9% in October against the expected 5.2%.
- US Dollar Index loses ground despite the better-than-expected US economic data.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is on a winning streak, extending its gains for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. This surge is attributed to a heightened risk appetite in the market and the upward movement in commodity prices. Additionally, the softer US Dollar (USD), influenced by a less hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is providing support to the AUD/USD pair.
Australia's Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October shows a reading of 4.9%, a decrease from the previous reading of 5.6% in September and slightly below the expected 5.2%. While the downbeat data have initially exerted some pressure, it seems that the Australian Dollar (AUD) has managed to recover from that pressure.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has dipped to its lowest level since August 11 despite the better-than-expected Housing Price Index and Consumer Confidence data from the United States (US). The decline in US Treasury yields acted as an additional negative factor for the Greenback.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s comments, suggesting that if inflation consistently declines, there's no need to insist on maintaining high interest rates, further fueled the negative momentum for the Greenback.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar extends its gains despite downbeat Aussie data, softer US Dollar
- Australia’s seasonally adjusted Retail Sales data showed monthly readings for October, which declined by 0.2% against the market expectations of a 0.1% rise and 0.9% prior.
- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock highlighted that the current monetary policy is on the restrictive side, with rate hikes putting a damper on demand, particularly in the context of persistent services inflation.
- Governor Bullock emphasized the need for caution in employing high interest rates to combat inflation without inadvertently raising the unemployment rate.
- The People's Bank of China (PBoC) has issued a notice to strengthen financial support for private firms. This comprehensive support encompasses assistance for private enterprises in listing and financing, mergers and acquisitions, as well as restructuring.
- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes revealed that members decided unanimously to keep policy restrictive for some time until there is clear and sustainable evidence of inflation moving down toward the Committee's target.
- US Housing Price Index (MoM) remained consistent at 0.6% in September against the expected figure of 0.4%.
- The CB Consumer Confidence Index experienced an increase in November, rising to 102.0. This uptick comes after a downward revision of October figures, which were adjusted from 102.6 to 99.1.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar maintains its position above 0.6650 major level
The Australian Dollar trades higher around the 0.6670 level on Wednesday. The next significant resistance lies at the psychological level of 0.6700. A breakthrough above this level could potentially support the AUD/USD pair, allowing it to test the region around August's high at 0.6723. On the downside, the key support is positioned at 0.6650, followed by the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6601. A decisive break below the EMA could potentially push the pair to reach the support near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6569.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.08%
|-0.14%
|-0.14%
|-0.15%
|-0.15%
|-0.82%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.07%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.79%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|0.11%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|-0.77%
|0.03%
|CAD
|0.15%
|0.07%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.67%
|0.05%
|AUD
|0.20%
|0.10%
|0.06%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.67%
|0.10%
|JPY
|0.15%
|0.08%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.01%
|-0.65%
|0.09%
|NZD
|0.89%
|0.76%
|0.73%
|0.72%
|0.72%
|0.71%
|0.77%
|CHF
|0.09%
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.09%
|-0.76%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Australian Dollar?
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of Australia impact the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
How does the health of the Chinese Economy impact the Australian Dollar?
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
How does the price of Iron Ore impact the Australian Dollar?
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Australian Dollar?
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD consolidates gains near 0.6200 after RBNZ's hawkish pause, Orr
NZD/USD is consolidating sizeable gains near 0.6200, having spiked to a fresh three-month peak of 0.6209 after the RBNZ left its cash rate unchanged at 5.5% but left the door ajar to further interest rate hikes. RBNZ Governor Orr addresses the press conference.
AUD/USD defends gains around 0.6650 amid mixed Australian data
AUD/USD is trading around 0.6650, defending gains for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. Broad US Dollar weakness and mixed Australian data is keeping the pair supported amid cautious optimism. Strong Australian construction output data offset softer monthly inflation pritnt.
Gold rally extends into $2,040 as Fedspeak sparks Fed pivot bets
Gold price climbed on Tuesday in their best single-day performance in over six weeks, climbing 1.5% on the day and settling at a seven-month peak of $2,044. Markets saw a risk rally as investor sentiment bid up assets across the board, sparked by Dovish Fed comments that sent Gold climbing on the day.
Solana price nears $60 after 6% rise in a day as institutions pour millions into SOL
Solana price has consistently impressed investors this past year with continued growth. This sentiment has been shared by institutions as well, who have made SOL their most preferred altcoin.
The Waller effect
Chris Waller expressed confidence on Tuesday that the current policy is well-positioned to slow the economy and bring inflation back to 2%. His remarks were seen by the market as confirmation that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates.