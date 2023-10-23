Australian Dollar extends losses amid US Dollar rebound, focus on US, Australia data

Share:

Australian Dollar struggles as the US Dollar recovers recent losses.

Australia’s central bank is expected to implement more interest rate hikes.

Upbeat US Treasury yields contribute support for the Greenback.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues the losing streak for the fourth successive day on Monday. The AUD/USD pair faces challenges due to a rebound in US Dollar (USD) amid upbeat US Treasury yields.

Australia’s central bank is anticipated to implement more stringent monetary policies. Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock has stated that should inflation persist above the projected levels, the RBA is prepared to enact suitable policy measures.

Australia's employment scenario is experiencing interesting shifts. In September, the Employment Change took an unexpectedly sharp decline, adding a surprising twist to the equation. On a positive note, the Unemployment Rate made a favorable move by dropping more than anticipated, deviating from the expected trend.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) bounces back to recover recent losses, potentially supported by strong economic data from the United States (US). However, the US Dollar (USD) encountered hurdles as US Treasury yields experienced a pullback on Friday.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell indicated on Thursday that the central bank is not planning to raise rates in the short term providing support for the pair. Powell added that additional tightening of monetary policy could be in order if there are further signs of growth or the labor market ceases to improve.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar looks to continue the losing streak on upbeat US Dollar

Australia's Unemployment Rate for September surprised on the positive side, coming in at 3.6%. This outperformed expectations of 3.7% and matched the previous figure of 3.7%.

Australian Employment Change for the same month was 6.7K, falling short of the consensus forecast of 20K. This is a notable decline from the 64.9K jobs added in August.

Australia's central bank expresses heightened concern about the inflation impact stemming from supply shocks. Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Michele Bullock stated that if inflation persists above projections, the RBA will take responsive policy measures. There is an observable deceleration in demand, and per capita consumption is on the decline.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expressed on Friday that he believes the US central bank is unlikely to lower interest rates before the middle of next year. Fed Philadelphia President Patrick Harker reiterated his inclination to maintain unchanged interest rates.

Fed Cleveland President Loretta Mester indicated that the US central bank is "at or near the peak of the rate hike cycle." However, Mester acknowledged that the data released during the previous week could influence the central bank's decision regarding the future of monetary policy.

US weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 198K, falling short of the market expectations of 212K for the week ending October 14, the lowest level since January.

Existing Home Sales Change fell 2.0% MoM in September and Existing Home Sales improved to 3.96M.

US Unemployment Rate improved to 3.6%, which was expected to remain consistent at 3.7% in September.

Market fluctuations persist in the US bond market, as the 10-year Treasury yield stabilizes around 4.94%. Meanwhile, the 2-year yield has dipped to 5.09%.

Market participants will closely monitor the US S&P Global PMI on Tuesday, the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Thursday, and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) on Friday. The attention will also be focused on the Australian S&P Global PMI and Consumer Price Index (CPI), along with RBA Governor Bullock's speech.

Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar maintains position above 0.6300 major level

The Australian Dollar trades lower around 0.6310 on Monday, aligning with notable support at the 0.6300 level. The further support level is indicated by the monthly low at 0.6285. Looking upward, a crucial resistance is identified around the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6347, following a major level at 0.6400. A breakthrough above this level holds the potential to reach around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6429.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

Australian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.05% 0.04% 0.05% 0.12% -0.02% 0.06% 0.07% EUR -0.05% -0.01% -0.01% 0.07% -0.07% 0.01% 0.03% GBP -0.03% 0.00% 0.01% 0.12% -0.05% 0.02% 0.06% CAD -0.04% 0.01% -0.01% 0.12% -0.05% 0.01% 0.04% AUD -0.13% -0.05% -0.06% -0.08% -0.12% -0.07% -0.04% JPY 0.02% 0.05% 0.02% 0.05% 0.10% 0.05% 0.10% NZD -0.05% 0.00% -0.01% -0.01% 0.07% -0.06% 0.03% CHF -0.08% -0.03% -0.04% -0.04% 0.04% -0.10% -0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).