Australian Dollar moves sideways due to mixed market sentiment

- The Australian Dollar remains subdued as market sentiment remains mixed, as the Trump administration could consider reducing tariffs on Chinese imports.
- China is considering the suspension of its 125% tariff on certain US imports.
- AmCham China President Michael Hart remarked that it's encouraging to see the US and China reviewing tariffs.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) extends gains for the second successive session against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday following a Bloomberg report, citing sources familiar with the matter, China is weighing the suspension of its 125% tariff on certain US imports, including medical equipment, ethane, and aircraft leasing. The sources also indicated that officials are specifically discussing a possible waiver on tariffs for plane leases. China’s Ministry of Finance and the General Administration of Customs have yet to comment on the matter.
However, the AUD/USD pair faced headwinds amid persistent US-China trade tensions. Australia's close trade relationship with China makes it particularly sensitive to developments between the two economic giants.
Traders continued to track the fluid global trade landscape. Market sentiment remained mixed following reports that the Trump administration might reduce tariffs on Chinese imports, depending on the progress of potential talks with Beijing. China expressed a willingness to engage in discussions, provided the US stops issuing new threats. However, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed the optimism, clarifying that no unilateral tariff cuts had been proposed and that formal negotiations have not yet commenced.
China's Finance Ministry stated on Friday that global economic growth remains sluggish, with tariffs and trade wars continuing to undermine economic and financial stability. The ministry urged all parties to enhance the international economic and financial system through stronger multilateral cooperation, per Reuters.
On Thursday, Westpac forecasted that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would lower interest rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming May 20 meeting. The RBA has adopted a data-driven approach in recent quarters, making it difficult to predict its actions beyond the next meeting with confidence.
Australian Dollar depreciates as US Dollar appreciates amid improved market sentiment
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the USD against six major currencies, retraces its recent losses from the previous session, trading near 99.60 at the time of writing. However, the Greenback faced headwinds following the release of the Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday. The final reading of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment will be eyed later on Friday.
- Michael Hart, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, remarked that it's encouraging to see the US and China reviewing tariffs. Hart noted that while exclusion lists for specific categories are reportedly in the works, no official announcements or policies have been released yet. Both China’s Ministry of Commerce and the US Department of Commerce are currently gathering input on the matter.
- The US Department of Labor (DOL) reported on Thursday that initial applications for unemployment benefits rose for the week ending April 19. Initial Jobless Claims increased to 222,000, slightly above expectations and up from the previous week’s revised figure of 216,000. Meanwhile, Continuing Jobless Claims declined by 37,000, falling to 1.841 million for the week ending April 12.
- The flash S&P Global Composite PMI for April dropped to 51.2 from 53.5, indicating a slowdown in overall business activity. Although the Manufacturing PMI inched up to 50.7, the Services PMI declined sharply to 51.4 from 54.4, pointing to softening demand in the services sector.
- S&P Global’s Chris Williamson commented that growth momentum is losing steam, while persistent inflationary pressures continue to complicate the Federal Reserve’s efforts to strike a balance.
- According to the Fed’s April Beige Book, concerns over tariffs have worsened the economic outlook across several regions in the United States (US). Consumer spending presented a mixed picture, while the labor market showed signs of softening, with many districts reporting flat or slightly declining employment levels.
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged on Wednesday that current tariffs—145% on Chinese goods and 125% on US goods—are unsustainable and must be lowered for meaningful dialogue to begin.
- National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, President Trump's chief economic adviser, stated that the US Trade Representative (USTR) has 14 meetings scheduled with foreign trade ministers. Hassett also noted that 18 written proposals have been received from these ministers. According to Hassett, China remains open to negotiations.
- Market sentiment was boosted by US President Donald Trump, who reassured investors that he has no intention of removing Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, helping ease concerns about central bank independence and policy direction.
- The White House announced on Tuesday that the Trump administration is making headway in negotiating trade deals aimed at easing the broad tariffs introduced earlier this month. According to US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 18 countries have already submitted trade proposals to the US, and President Trump’s trade team is scheduled to meet with representatives from 34 nations this week to explore potential agreements.
- The Judo Bank Manufacturing PMI edged down to a two-month low of 51.7 in April, compared to 52.1 in March. While manufacturing output remained in expansion territory, the increase in new orders was modest. Meanwhile, the Services PMI dipped slightly to 51.4 from 51.6 in the previous month, and the Composite PMI also eased to 51.4 from 51.6.
Australian Dollar finds resistance near four-month highs, 0.6450 level
The AUD/USD pair is hovering around 0.6410 on Friday, with daily chart technicals maintaining a bullish bias. The pair remains above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds steady above the 50 mark, indicating continued upward momentum.
To the upside, immediate resistance is located at the recent four-month high of 0.6439, set on April 22. A clear break above this level could open the door for a rally toward the five-month high of 0.6515.
The initial support lies at the nine-day EMA, currently at 0.6365, with stronger support near the 50-day EMA at 0.6302. A sustained move below these levels would weaken the bullish outlook and may trigger deeper losses, potentially exposing the March 2025 low near 0.5914.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.48%
|0.43%
|0.75%
|0.19%
|0.25%
|0.56%
|0.72%
|EUR
|-0.48%
|-0.05%
|0.24%
|-0.31%
|-0.22%
|0.09%
|0.23%
|GBP
|-0.43%
|0.05%
|0.31%
|-0.24%
|-0.16%
|0.13%
|0.25%
|JPY
|-0.75%
|-0.24%
|-0.31%
|-0.54%
|-0.49%
|-0.22%
|-0.07%
|CAD
|-0.19%
|0.31%
|0.24%
|0.54%
|-0.02%
|0.37%
|0.49%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|0.22%
|0.16%
|0.49%
|0.02%
|0.30%
|0.42%
|NZD
|-0.56%
|-0.09%
|-0.13%
|0.22%
|-0.37%
|-0.30%
|0.12%
|CHF
|-0.72%
|-0.23%
|-0.25%
|0.07%
|-0.49%
|-0.42%
|-0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
