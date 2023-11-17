Australian Dollar extends losses over Fed uncertainty about interest rate trajectory

- Australian Dollar faces challenges due to risk-off sentiment.
- Australia’s Employment Change report failed to support the AUD.
- US Initial Jobless Claims reached 231K the highest level in nearly three months.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) faces challenges and continues the losses on Friday, despite the downbeat economic data from the United States (US) released on Thursday. The AUD/USD pair's weakness might be attributed to a risk-off sentiment, which could be due to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) uncertainty regarding interest rate trajectory. However, the softer US labor market conditions combined with recent inflation data reinforce the perspective that the Fed is unlikely to raise interest rates further.
Australia’s Dollar (AUD) failed to benefit from an upbeat Aussie jobs report and higher inflation expectations. The seasonally adjusted Employment Change reported an increase in October significantly higher than the market anticipation. However, the majority of the jobs were part-time positions, which somewhat diminished the positive impact of the overall headline.
US Dollar Index (DXY) moves sideways with a negative bias after a previous session characterized by volatility but ultimately favoring the Greenback. Despite weak US economic data and downbeat US bond yields, the US Dollar (USD) managed to recover ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note bottomed at 4.43% on Thursday.
US Continuing Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 3 reached the highest level since 2022 at 1.865M from the previous reading of 1.833M. Additionally, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 10 rose to 231K against the 220K as expected, marking the highest level in nearly three months. However, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey reported a figure of -5.9, showing an improvement compared to the previous -9.0 print.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar weakens on risk-off sentiment due to Fed’s uncertainty
- Australia’s seasonally adjusted Employment Change reported an increase of 55K in October, compared with the market anticipation of 20K and 6.7K in the previous month.
- Aussie Unemployment Rate came in at 3.7% in October as expected against the previous figure of 3.6%.
- Australia’s Wage Price Index grew 1.3% as expected compared to the previous reading of 0.8%. The year-over-year data showed an increase of 4.0% more than the anticipated 3.9%.
- RBA Assistant Governor Marion Kohler noted that inflation's decline will likely be more gradual than expected, due to sustained high domestic demand and strong labor and cost pressures, underscoring the necessity for stricter policies to combat persistent inflation.
- The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping has resulted in a commitment to stabilize strained bilateral ties and restore some military-to-military communications.
- President Xi expressed the desire for the US to cease arming Taiwan and to support what China terms as the 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan. Additionally, there is a request for the US to lift unilateral sanctions and create a fair and just environment for Chinese companies.
- China’s House Price Index declined by 0.38% in October compared to the previous decline of 0.1%, indicating a worsening condition in the country's property sector.
- China's Industrial Production (YoY) showed growth at 4.6% in October, a slight increase from the previous 4.5%, contrary to expectations of consistency. Retail Sales year-over-year saw an uptick to 7.6%, surpassing the anticipated 7.0%.
- US Producer Price Index (PPI) took an unexpected turn in October, declining by 0.5% against the anticipated 0.1% increase. The annual rate also witnessed a drop from 2.2% to 1.3%. These figures align with the softer inflation indicated by Tuesday's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
- US Retail Sales declined by 0.1% in October, defying expectations of a steeper slide of 0.3%. Investors' focus shifts to weekly Jobless Claims on Thursday.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October showed lower readings than expected, with the annual rate slowing from 3.7% to 3.2%, falling below the consensus forecast of 3.3%. The monthly CPI reduced to 0.0% from 0.4%.
- The US Core CPI rose by 0.2% below the expectations of 0.3%, and the annual rate decreased to 4.0% from 4.1% prior.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar holds ground above the 0.6450 major level backed by nine-day EMA
The Australian Dollar trades around the 0.6460 level on Friday, aligned with the immediate major support at 0.6450. Further support may be found at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6445 and the 14-day EMA at 0.6430. A potential further decline could navigate the pair toward the major support level at 0.6400. On the upside, the AUD/USD pair may encounter immediate resistance at the psychological level of 0.6500. Should it continue its upward movement, the next resistance levels include the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6508.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.04%
|0.07%
|-0.11%
|0.11%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|0.01%
|0.07%
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|-0.08%
|0.11%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.10%
|0.01%
|-0.15%
|0.06%
|-0.05%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|0.13%
|-0.06%
|0.15%
|0.03%
|AUD
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|-0.15%
|0.06%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.15%
|0.06%
|0.17%
|0.20%
|0.08%
|NZD
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|-0.06%
|-0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.21%
|-0.15%
|CHF
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
RBA FAQs
What is the Reserve Bank of Australia and how does it influence the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Australian Dollar?
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
How does economic data influence the value of the Australian Dollar?
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Australian Dollar?
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Australian Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
