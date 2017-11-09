Australian business conditions climbed to its highest since early 2008 in August

Australian business conditions climbed to its highest since early 2008 in AugustBy Omkar Godbole
The National Australia Bank's survey of more than 400 firms showed its index of business conditions firmed 1 point to +15 in August, triple its long-run average of +5 and the highest since early 2008. Meanwhile, Australia's business confidence index fell to 5 in August vs. 12 in July.
Key points
There was a notable jump in employment for August - to near record highs
If employment conditions maintain these levels, that should see more than sufficient jobs creation to push the unemployment rate lower
Measure of sales edged back a point in August to a still strong +18, while business profits also dipped a point to +15
The forward orders index rose slightly to an above-average +4 points
Firms reported some acceleration in labour and purchase costs from low levels
Retail prices slipped into negative territory
