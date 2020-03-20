Australian Banking Association are to unveil relief plan at 11:00 local time (00:00GMT)

Australian Banking Association are to unveil relief plan at 11:00 local time.

From the website it states,

"Australian small businesses financially impacted by the spread of the coronavirus are being urged to contact their bank to access assistance on offer which can include deferred loan payments, waiving fees and restructuring loans.

Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh said any small business should not tough it out on their own if they are financially impacted by the effects of the coronavirus.

Any business financially impacted by the effects of the coronavirus, such as tourism operators, growers and exporters of fresh produce and those reliant on international education should contact their bank to access the assistance on offer.”