Australia Trade Minister Tehan: Open to holding dialogue with China and engaging at Ministerial level

In a reaction to China’s suspension of high-level economic dialogue with Australia, Aussie Trade Minister Dan Tehan expressed his disappointment while saying, “The Strategic Economic Dialogue is an important forum for Australia and China to work through issues relevant to our economic partnership".
It should, however, be noted that Aussie Trade Minister Tehan also marked readiness to stay open for the trading dialogue with China while keeping the Ministerial-level talks extended.
In a separate news, New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian rejected the calls of another snap lockdown after the Aussie region escalated activity restrictions a bit on finding the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence.
Market reaction…
The latest move from China seems a reaction to the Aussie rejection of the Belt and Road scheme and hence comments from Australia Trade Minister Tehan couldn’t impress AUD/USD traders. Also testing the pair traders could be the pre-NFP trading lull.
Read: AUD/USD: Teases weekly top close to 0.7800 as the key day begins
