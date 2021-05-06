AUD/USD: Teases weekly top close to 0.7800 as the key day begins

- AUD/USD holds gains around the recently flashed weekly high.
- Risk appetite improves despite downbeat news from Fed’s Kaplan, China.
- Vaccine hopes join receding reflation fears, upbeat data to keep bulls hopeful.
- RBA Monetary Policy Statement, China trade data may entertain Asian traders but Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be crucial.
After a volatile Thursday that initially showed a 50-pip drop, before refreshing the weekly high, AUD/USD stays firmer around 0.7785-80 amid the early Friday morning in Asia. Recovery in market sentiment could be spotted for the quote’s recent strength. However, a cautious mood ahead of the key data/events tests the bulls.
Too many catalysts to watch but NFP tops all…
Be it China’s response to global ire or its tussles with Australia, not to forget vaccine updates, stimulus news and data, Friday becomes a challenging day for the analysts due to multiple factors. However, the typical pre-NFP trading lull may take the center and save all.
During their first day of the week after long holidays, Beijing cut diplomatic trading dialogues with Australia and sent Aussie down to 0.7700 within a few minutes. However, the following news from America suggesting President Joe Biden’s support to waive IP protections for the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines helped restore the losses. Though, the US kept investment limits on China companies and tame the bulls afterward.
Also on the risk-negative side were comments from the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan who reiterates support for tapering, but was ignored due to his non-voting-member status. Further, the Bank of England’s (QE) adjustments to the weekly bond purchases, despite keeping the total sum intact, also backed the reflation fears but were mostly ignored as most Fed members favored the need for easy money.
Talking about data, Australian activity and housing figures were mostly mixed but the early signal for today’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for April flashed promising signals and helped the risk sentiment.
Amid all these plays, Wall Street ends Thursday’s trading with mild gains while the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.4 basis points (bps) to retest 1.57% level. Further, the US dollar index (DXY) dropped the heaviest in over a week while gold crossed the $1,800 mark and backed the risk-on mood.
Looking forward, Australia’s AiG Performance of Services Index and RBA Monetary Policy Statement could offer immediate direction to AUD/USD ahead of China’s trade figures for April. Although scheduled catalysts in Asia may help AUD/USD to extend the latest upside, the typical pre-NFP sentiment could restrict the pair’s moves.
Technical analysis
A confluence of 50-day and 100-day SMA around 0.7705-10 backs the AUD/USD pair’s run-up towards 0.7820 horizontal resistance area.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7782
|Today Daily Change
|34 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44%
|Today daily open
|0.7748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7724
|Daily SMA50
|0.7709
|Daily SMA100
|0.7709
|Daily SMA200
|0.7473
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7755
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7704
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7819
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7735
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
