Australia to see zero employment growth in June - ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand banking group (ANZ) offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Thursday’s Australian labor market report due to be released at 0130 GMT.

Key Quotes:

“We expect zero growth in employment in June but the unemployment rate to steady at 5.2%.

Given the weakness in leading indicators, and with the reversal of the temporary boost from election jobs in May added to the mix, we do not believe that the current strength in employment growth will be sustained.”