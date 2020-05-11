Australia to outpace China as world's top gold producer in 2021

In its latest report, Australia-focused market analyst Resources Monitor, stated that Australia is expected to overtake China as the world’s no. 1 gold producer next year.

Key details (via mining.com)

“Australia’s role as a cost-effective producer is giving it the advantage it needs to take the leading position.”

“These margins paired with gold prices that, despite recent pressures, have been rising for the past year and a half, propel miners Down Under to go on with planned new mines or expansions.”