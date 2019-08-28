Catherine Birch, senior economist at ANZ, notes that the construction activity in Australia fell 3.8% q/q in Q2 2019 to be down 11.1% y/y and was the fourth (and largest) quarterly contraction in a row.
Key Quotes
“The decline in residential construction worsened to -5.1% q/q, dragging the annual result down to -9.6%. Non-residential building saw an even larger fall of 6.6% q/q and engineering construction rounded off the trifecta, down 1.1% q/q.”
“After two quarters of disappointing results, public engineering construction eeked out a 0.9% gain in Q2. However, it remains 16.1% down from the peak a year ago despite the solid pipeline of infrastructure projects. Public non-residential building dropped a further 4.9% q/q, following the 2.9% fall in Q1.”
“New building (-5.3%) and alterations and additions (-3.3%) combined to drag down private residential activity to its lowest level since late 2015. Private engineering construction has not yet bottomed out, falling 2.5% q/q, while private non-residential building lost all of the gains from Q1 and then some, down 7.3% q/q.”
“The sharper-than-expected fall in construction activity during the quarter will undermine GDP growth in Q2 2019 and puts downside risk on our pick.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.11 despite narrowing US-German yield spread
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.11 ahead of the London open despite the US yield curve inversion and the slide in the US-German yield spread to the lowest level since the first quarter of 2018.
GBP/USD remains subdued ahead of Brexit talks at Brussels
UK’s political uncertainty drags the GBP/USD from the monthly top. British politicians are active to defy no-deal Brexit, expected proroguing of the Parliaments. All eyes on David Frost’s visit to Brussels.
USD/JPY: Steady below 106.00, focus on T-yields
USD/JPY holds steady in Wednesday's Asian trading, finding support from the gains in S&P 500 futures. However, the upside appears capped amid the US Treasury yield-curve inversion and lingering US-China trade war fears.
Gold: Multiple supports to validate sellers’ entry, $1530 be the first
Overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) drag Gold from multi-year high to $1,535 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The yellow metal has multiple downside supports to validate the bear’s entry.
US yield curve inverts to levels last seen in 2007
US Treasury yield curve continued to invert on Tuesday with the spread between the 10- and two-year yields falling to -5 basis points, the lowest level since 2007. Some observers believe the curve inversion is not a reliable indicator.