Australia Q1 economic growth forecast slashed to 0.2% from 0.6% - AMP

Bloomberg out with the following comments from Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP (a huge Australian fund manager) in Sydney:

Expects Australia’s first-quarter GDP growth around 0.2%

Had been forecasting 0.5-0.6%

Sluggish data "all points to growth being only marginally positive at this stage and there's certainly the risk of a negative quarter"

Concerns are gaining on weaker:

Home building

Net exports

Household consumption