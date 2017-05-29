Australia Q1 economic growth forecast slashed to 0.2% from 0.6% - AMP

Australia Q1 economic growth forecast slashed to 0.2% from 0.6% - AMPBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg out with the following comments from Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP (a huge Australian fund manager) in Sydney:
Expects Australia’s first-quarter GDP growth around 0.2%
Had been forecasting 0.5-0.6%
Sluggish data "all points to growth being only marginally positive at this stage and there's certainly the risk of a negative quarter"
Concerns are gaining on weaker:
Home building
Net exports
Household consumption