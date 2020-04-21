Australia: New data show that between March 14 March – April 4 jobs decreased by 6.0% - ABS

According to the latest employment data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Tuesday, the jobs decreased by 6% between March 14 and April 4.

The ABS is out with new data after collating and distributing more frequent economic data to provide detailed information on the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

Key details

Data on employment based on Single Touch Payroll data from the Australian Taxation Office.

Between 14 March and 4 April (the three weeks after Australia recorded its 100th confirmed COVID-19 case) jobs decreased by 6.0%.

The largest impact of net job losses, in percentage terms, was for people aged under 20, for whom jobs decreased by 9.9%.

The Accommodation and food services industry saw the largest reduction in jobs (decreasing by 25.6%), followed by the Arts and recreation services industry (decreasing by 18.7%).

Total wages paid by businesses decreased by 6.7% over the period.

AUD/USD attacks 0.6300

On the downbeat Australian jobs data release, the aussie dollar met fresh supply, with AUD/USD now looking to test the 0.6300 level. The spot hovers around 0.6310, losing 0.38% on the day.