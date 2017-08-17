Australia: July employment data was reasonable - BBH

Australia: July employment data was reasonable - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Australia's July employment data was reasonable and will not change views of monetary policy, according to analysts at BBH.
Key Quotes
“Australia created 27.9k jobs, which was a bit more than expected, but there were all part-time positions. There were 20.3k fewer full-time positions. On the other hand, the June series was revised up to show a dramatic 69.3k full-time position. The unemployment rate ticked down to 5.6% from a revised 5.7% even though the participation rate also rose (65.1% from 65.0%).”
“The Australian dollar has built on yesterday's strong gains, some suggesting in part because of the continued rally in industrial metals, including copper to two-year highs. It is testing a retracement objective near $0.7965. There is an A$1.1 bln option expiring today struck at $0.7975.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.