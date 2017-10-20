Australia: Inflation, an inconvenient truth – Westpac

Australia: Inflation, an inconvenient truth – WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to Bill Evans, Research Analyst at Westpac, the key economic event next week will be the release of the Australia’s September quarter Consumer Price Index.
Key Quotes
“The jump in the headline is largely driven by sharply rising electricity prices. They are expected to increase by 18% in Sydney; 5% in Melbourne; 12% in Brisbane; 10% in Perth and 20% in Adelaide. The more modest increase in Melbourne is due to the increases being spread over the September and March quarters while Perth is not on the national grid. In the other states energy prices are generally adjusted in the September quarter.”
