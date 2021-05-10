Aussie Retail Sales: March Final 1.3% vs est 1.4%; prev 1.4%

Australia final March Retail Sales data has been released as follows:

Australian Retail Sales (M/M) Mar F 1.3% (est 1.4%; prev 1.4%).

Preliminary estimates were led by reopening rebounds in WA and Vic, which were affected by 'mini-lockdowns' in Febuary.

Meanwhile, analysts at Westpac explained that ''real Retail Sales look to have eased a touch in Q1, preliminary monthly estimates showing nominal sales down –0.1% for the quarter. The CPI detail suggests retail prices remain subdued, for food in particular.''

