Aussie Retail Sales arrives well below prior and estimates, AUD pressured

Australia December preliminary Retail Sales arrived at -4.2% MoMs/adj vs the Reuters poll -2.5%.
The data follows solid growth the previous month as consumers brought forward their Christmas shopping, Reuters noted.
''Falls were recorded in five of the six retail categories, led by household goods, department stores and clothing, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.
Annual turnover was up 9.4%.
The ABS will release its final estimate on Feb 5.''
AUD/USD technical analysis
The price is defying gravity ad taking on the daily resistance structure:
From a 4-hour perspective, the price has made a significant Fibonacci retracement and could be due for an upside extension into deeper resistance:
Description of Australian Bureau of Statistics
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Sellers elusive after weak Aussie Retail Sales
The weaker-than-expected Aussie Retail Sales data fail to elicit a bearish reaction from the Aussie dollar. AUD/USD remains flatlined near 0.7765. The decline in consumer spending during the holiday season puts a question mark on the strength of the recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD stays above 1.3700 despite looming border close in Britain
GBP/USD bulls catch a breather as the quote gyrates near the upper end of immediate trading range. UK policymakers push PM Johnson for full closure of UK borders, EU policymakers also emphasize further strict activity restrictions.
Gold bulls catch a breather above $1,850 amid virus woes
Gold fades recovery moves from $1,858.43, stays near two-week top. The yellow metal refreshed two-week top the previous day on stimulus hopes but the COVID-19 and downbeat data from the US, not to forget upbeat ECB, probes the bulls afterward.
Litecoin price could see a small pump to $150 as indicator flashes buy signals
Litecoin had a significant sell-off in the past 48 hours following Bitcoin’s bearish run towards $30,000. The entire cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion in the past 24 hours, but LTC could jump up again.
Dollar Index drops back below 21DMA but supported above 90.00 for now
DXY came under further selling pressure on Thursday, dropping about 0.4% or just under 40 points to fall to fresh lows of the week under 90.10. The Index also dropped back below its 21-day moving average.