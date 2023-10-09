Aussie fails to capitalize on market flows, AUD/NZD ends Monday with a new five-month low

- The AUD/NZD caught a late-Monday bump to 1.0680, but quickly fell back into familiar territory.
- The Aussie is slightly down for Monday against the Kiwi, settling near 1.0650 after opening the trading week near 1.0665.
- Next up on the calendar: Aussie Westpac Consumer Confidence.
The AUD/NZD spent most of Monday waffling to the downside, hitting a new five-month low before catching a late-day rebound into 1.0680. The chart run-up was short-lived, however, and the pair is now flubbing back below 1,0650.
The Aussie (AUD) has steadily bled chart space to the Kiwi (NZD) since September's peak near 1.0900, and the AUD/NZD is down almost 2.5% after declining for three straight weeks.
Next up on the economic calendar data docket will be Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence for October, which last printed at -1.5%.
The rest of the trading week has no high-impact figures slated for release for either the AUD or the NZD, though Aussie bulls will be keeping an eye out for a speech from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent on Wednesday.
Thursday brings mid-tier data for both the Aussie and the Kiwi, with Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations for October (last print: 4.6%), followed by the New Zealand Business NZ Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) for September, which last came in at 46.1.
AUD/NZD Technical Outlook
The AUD/NZD has fallen back into five-month lows below 1.0650 as the Aussie-Kiwi pairing slumps far away from the 200-day Simple Moving Average, all the way back at 1.0820.
Previous resistance-turned-support is parked at previous swing lows near 1.0750, and the downside sees little in the way of technical support until May's swing lows into 1.0570.
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
AUD/NZD Technical Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0647
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0659
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0792
|Daily SMA50
|1.0812
|Daily SMA100
|1.0835
|Daily SMA200
|1.0824
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0693
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0653
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0744
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0653
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0919
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0718
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0668
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0678
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0643
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0684
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0725
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close in three weeks above 1.2300
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD posted its highest daily close since September 20, above 1.2300. The higher-than-expected US PPI and the FOMC minutes did not provide support for the Greenback. On Thursday, the UK will report growth, industrial production, and trade data. In the US, the CPI and Jobless Claims figures are due.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
Closing the gap: will Oil's descent continue post-closure?
In a world often rocked by geopolitical convulsions, the black gold often finds itself at the epicenter of economic conversations. This week, it has gyrated dramatically in the financial markets, strongly underpinned by the surging tensions in the Middle East.