- The Aussie consolidates at six-week highs near 0.6700.
- Investors are pricing in a softer Fed monetary tightening ahead.
- China's decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions has contributed to improving sentiment.
The Australian Dollar keeps rallying for the second consecutive day, buoyed by a weak US dollar on the back of increasing hopes that the US Federal Reserve will start to relax its monetary tightening path over the coming months.
On Friday, the pair appreciates about 0.8%, and is nearly 4% higher over the last two days, after having hit a fresh six-week high at 0.6690, with bearish attempts capped above 0.6650 so far.
Hopes of Fed easing have boosted market sentiment
Investors’ appetite for risk surged on Thursday following the release of cooler-than-expected US Consumer Prices Index data. Yearly inflation slowed down to 7.7% in October from 8.2% in the previous month, beating expectations of an 8% reading.
These figures suggest that inflationary pressures might have peaked and provided some leeway to the US central bank to ease its monetary tightening cycle over the next months.
The US Dollar and Treasury yields tanked in the data, sending equities and risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD skyrocketing over the last sessions.
Beyond that, news that China is relaxing some of its strict COVID-19 restrictions and cutting quarantine periods has eased concerns about the potential impact on the global economy of a new set of lockdowns which has boosted investor sentiment further.
The economic calendar is rather thin today with the US celebrating Veterans Day. The only relevant indicator is the Preliminary Michigan Sentiment Index, which has eased beyond expectations, 54.7 from 59.9 in October while the consensus anticipated a softer decline to 59.5.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6684
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|1.03
|Today daily open
|0.6616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6386
|Daily SMA50
|0.6504
|Daily SMA100
|0.6706
|Daily SMA200
|0.696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6387
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6493
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6531
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6462
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6228
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6775
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6929
