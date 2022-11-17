AUDUSD Price Analysis: Negative divergence triggers a bearish reversal, bears are hopeful below 0.6700

- A shift of market sentiment into a negative trajectory has weakened risk-perceived currencies.
- The breakdown of the symmetrical triangle and activation of negative divergence has underpinned the Greenback.
- The 20-EMA is acting as a major hurdle for the asset.
The AUDUSD pair has delivered a downside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 0.6716-0.6750 in the Tokyo session. The asset has sensed selling pressure as investors’ risk appetite has trimmed dramatically.
A recovery experienced in S&P500 futures in Asia is fading now. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating near its immediate hurdle of 106.60. The 10-year US Treasury yields have also recovered to near 3.73%.
On an hourly scale, the asset has witnessed an expansion in volatility after a downside break of the Symmetrical Triangle formed around Tuesday’s high at 0.6800. Earlier, the major displayed a loss in the upside momentum after a formation of bearish negative divergence. The asset was continuously forming higher highs while the momentum oscillator, Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) formed a lower high. Also, the RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the downside momentum has been activated.
The asset has also surrendered the cushion of the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which signals that the short-term trend is bearish now.
A decisive move below the round-level support of 0.6700 will rag the asset towards Monday’s low at 0.6663, followed by November 8 high at 0.6550.
On the flip side, the Aussie bulls could regain traction if the asset recaptures Tuesday’s high near 0.6800. An occurrence of the same will drive the asset towards September 13 high around 0.6900 and a psychological resistance of 0.7000.
AUDUSD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|0.6743
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6478
|Daily SMA50
|0.65
|Daily SMA100
|0.6699
|Daily SMA200
|0.6952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6793
|Previous Daily Low
|0.672
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6717
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6387
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6748
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6825
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6857
AUDUSD turns south toward 0.6700 amid risk aversion
AUDUSD is fading its strong Aussie employment data-led uptick to near 0.6750. The Aussie bears eye 0.6700, as risk flows dominate in Asia this Thursday, offering support to the safe-haven US Dollar. US Housing data and Fedspeak awaited.
EURUSD bulls struggle around 1.0400 on mixed concerns, Eurozone inflation, Fedspeak eyed
EURUSD steadies near 1.0390-400 as buyers run out of steam during early Thursday, following a two-day uptrend. The major currency pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the dicey market conditions, as well as mixed comments from the ECB.
Gold tumbles to near $1,760 as risk aversion escalates
Gold price has witnessed a steep fall after surrendering the critical support of $1,770.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has tumbled to near $1,763.00 as investors are turning risk-averse after North Korea warns the US that it will face ruthless military activity against its joint drills in its region.
Can XRP price trigger a 35% upswing as Coinbase joins Ripple’s fight against SEC?
XRP price action last week was disappointing as it slid below a significant support level, flipping it into a blockade. As seen between June and September, the altcoin faced immense selling pressure from the said hurdle that hindered bullish breakout attempts multiple times.
UK’s autumn budget eyed
Early European hours observed UK inflation data hit the wires. Inflation is now in excess of five times the BoE's target; the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) jumped 11.1%, clocking a 41-year pinnacle.