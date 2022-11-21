AUDUSD Price Analysis: Decisive slippage below 0.6630 to strengthen H&S breakdown

- An H&S formation has bolstered signs of a bearish reversal head.
- A test of 200-EMA indicates that the asset is at a make or a break level.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals more weakness ahead.
The AUDUSD pair has dropped to near 0.6640 in the Asian session as a sheer decline in risk appetite has impacted risk-perceived assets. The asset is declining after facing barricades around 0.6720 as the US dollar index (DXY) added gains further. The DXY has refreshed its weekly high at 107.38 and is expected to add more gains ahead.
S&P500 futures have surrendered the majority of Friday’s gains in the Tokyo session. While the 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 3.80%.
On an hourly scale, the asset has formed a Head and Shoulder (H&S) pattern that signals a bearish reversal. The chart pattern indicates a prolonged consolidation, which results in sheer momentum after a breakdown of the neckline placed around 0.6630.
The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6687 has tilted towards the south, which adds to the downside filters. Also, the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has been challenged at 0.6645, which will keep the asset on the tenterhooks.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the downside momentum has been triggered.
Going forward, a breakdown of the H&S neckline at 0.6630 would confirm the bearish reversal, which will drag the asset towards November 8 high at 0.6550, followed by November 10 low around 0.6400.
On the flip side, a break above Friday’s high at 0.6730 will negate the H&S formation and will drag the asset towards Tuesday’s high around 0.6800 and the round-level resistance at 0.6900.
AUDUSD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6642
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6513
|Daily SMA50
|0.6495
|Daily SMA100
|0.6695
|Daily SMA200
|0.6947
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.673
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6634
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6783
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
