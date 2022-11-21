AUDUSD Price Analysis: Decisive slippage below 0.6630 to strengthen H&S breakdown

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • An H&S formation has bolstered signs of a bearish reversal head.
  • A test of 200-EMA indicates that the asset is at a make or a break level.
  • The RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals more weakness ahead.

The AUDUSD pair has dropped to near 0.6640 in the Asian session as a sheer decline in risk appetite has impacted risk-perceived assets. The asset is declining after facing barricades around 0.6720 as the US dollar index (DXY) added gains further. The DXY has refreshed its weekly high at 107.38 and is expected to add more gains ahead.

S&P500 futures have surrendered the majority of Friday’s gains in the Tokyo session. While the 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 3.80%.

On an hourly scale, the asset has formed a Head and Shoulder (H&S) pattern that signals a bearish reversal. The chart pattern indicates a prolonged consolidation, which results in sheer momentum after a breakdown of the neckline placed around 0.6630.

The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6687 has tilted towards the south, which adds to the downside filters. Also, the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has been challenged at 0.6645, which will keep the asset on the tenterhooks.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the downside momentum has been triggered.

Going forward, a breakdown of the H&S neckline at 0.6630 would confirm the bearish reversal, which will drag the asset towards November 8 high at 0.6550, followed by November 10 low around 0.6400.

On the flip side, a break above Friday’s high at 0.6730 will negate the H&S formation and will drag the asset towards Tuesday’s high around 0.6800 and the round-level resistance at 0.6900.

AUDUSD hourly chart

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6642
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 0.667
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6513
Daily SMA50 0.6495
Daily SMA100 0.6695
Daily SMA200 0.6947
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.673
Previous Daily Low 0.6661
Previous Weekly High 0.6798
Previous Weekly Low 0.6634
Previous Monthly High 0.6548
Previous Monthly Low 0.617
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6688
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6704
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6644
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6618
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6575
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6713
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6783

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EURUSD remains pressured below 1.0300 amid notable US Dollar strength

EURUSD remains pressured below 1.0300 amid notable US Dollar strength

EURUSD is trading under pressure below 1.0300 as risk-off sentiment intensified on surging covid cases and fresh lockdowns in China. The US Dollar cheers a flight to safety as well as hawkish Fed commentary. A light calendar ahead. 

EUR/USD News

GBPUSD drops toward 1.1800 amid risk-aversion, USD buying

GBPUSD drops toward 1.1800 amid risk-aversion, USD buying

GBPUSD is kicking off the week on the wrong footing amid resurgent safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. China's covid woes-induced risk aversion weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling ahead of BoE policymaker Jon Cunliffe's speech. 

GBPUSD News

Gold needs a daily close above $1,762 to confirm a bull flag Premium

Gold needs a daily close above $1,762 to confirm a bull flag

Gold price is posting small losses so far this Monday, extending the previous week’s corrective mode from three-month highs at $1,787. A weekly close below the $1,750 psychological level combined with a renewed uptick in the USD has exerted downside pressure on Gold price at the start of the week.

Gold News

FTX exploiter triggers weekend crash, here's what to expect from Bitcoin price

FTX exploiter triggers weekend crash, here's what to expect from Bitcoin price

FTX exploiter has made bold moves over the weekend, triggering a market sell-off. If Bitcoin (BTC) price can bounce off the $15,550 support level it could trigger an 18% upswing to $18,784.

Read more

Uncertainty for the growth outlook remains high

Uncertainty for the growth outlook remains high

This week, the first flash estimate of Eurozone PMI data for November will be published. In October, manufacturing sentiment in particular deteriorated significantly, suggesting a decline in manufacturing activity in the current fourth quarter.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures