The aussie rallies 2.5% on the day to hit session highs at 0.6470.

Risk appetite and a mixed US employment report have boosted the AUD.

AUD/USD capped below an important resistance area at 0.6470/0.6525.

The aussie is going through an extraordinary recovery on Friday, rallying about 2.5% on the day amid a favorable market sentiment, to regain most of the previous six days’ losses. The pair bounced up at 0.6280 area earlier on Friday to reach highs at 0.6475 during the midday US trading session, before consolidating above 0.6425.

US dollar dives after a mixed Non-Farm Payrolls report

US employment figures have shown mixed readings in October, which has increased the weakness of an already vulnerable US dollar as risk appetite returned to the markets. European equity markets have closed with gains beyond 2%while the main US stock indexes are mixed in the afternoon trading after a strongly positive opening.

Non-Far private employment increased by 261K in October, beating expectations of 200K, while September’s figures were revised to 315K, up from the previously estimated 264K.

Investors’ enthusiasm about the strong employment data has been offset by the higher-than-expected unemployment rate, which rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in September, beating the consensus of a 3,6% reading, and the slowdown on hourly wages, 4,7% in October from 5% in September.

These latter figures suggest that labor market conditions might be finally easing, which has tamed expectations of more aggressive tightening by the Feral Reserve and increased bearish pressure on the USD.

AUDUSD has reached an important resistance hurdle at 0.6470

A look at the four-hour chart shows that Friday’s sharp rally has pushed the pair to an important resistance area between 0.6470 and 0.6520.

The bullish cross seen between the 50 and the 200-period SMA anticipates the possibility of further appreciation, although, with the pair reaching overbought levels in hourly charts, some hesitation seems likely before the pair resumes the upside path.

AUDUSD 4-hour chart

Technical levels to watch