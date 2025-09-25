AUD/USD wobbles around 0.6600 ahead of key US data release

AUD/USD trades sideways around 0.6600 ahead of the release of the US data.

Investors will closely monitor the US Initial Jobless Claims data for fresh cues on the current status of the labor market.

The RBA is expected to maintain the status quo on Tuesday.

The AUD/USD pair trades in a tight range around 0.6600 during the late European trading session on Thursday. The Aussie pair consolidates as investors await the United States (US) Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending September 19 and the Durable Goods Orders data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.

Ahead of the US data release, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near 97.85.

Investors will pay close attention to the US Initial Jobless Claims data for fresh cues on the current status of the labor market. Lately, all Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members have warned of a slowing job market and the need to adjust interest rates to support the same.

Economists expect the number of individuals seeking jobless benefits for the first time to rise to 235K from the prior reading of 231K.

The US Durable Goods Orders data for August is expected to have declined for the third straight month. The economic data is expected to have declined by 0.5%, lower than the 2.8% contraction seen in July.

Meanwhile, the next trigger for the Australian Dollar (AUD) will be the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy announcement on Tuesday. The RBA is expected to hold its Official Cash Rate steady at 3.6%.

