AUD/USD weakens further as US Treasury yields boost US Dollar

- AUD/USD drops 0.26%, pressured by higher US Treasury yields and risk aversion, contributing to a 0.70% two-day decline.
- RBA keeps rates steady; nuanced inflation comments lead to negative market reaction for AUD/USD.
- US Fed caution echoed by Boston Fed President Susan Collins, warning against premature rate cuts amid September cut expectations.
The Australian Dollar extended its losses against the US Dollar for the second straight day, as higher US Treasury bond yields underpinned the Greenback. On Wednesday, the AUD/USD lost 0.26% as market participants turned risk-averse ahead of the release of further US data during the rest of the week, followed by next week’s inflation report. As the Asian session begins, the pair trades at 0.6577, virtually unchanged.
AUD/USD dips amid rising US yields and cautious market sentiment ahead of key economic data releases.
The financial markets remain strictly focused on when the major central banks would ease policy. on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to keep rates unchanged, though slightly tweaked their statement, mentioning that inflation is indeed cooling. Despite adding that “the Board is not ruling anything in or out,” AUD/USD traders punished the Aussie Dollar, as it has lost close to 0.70% in the last two days.
RBA’s Governor Michele Bullock maintained a balanced tone at the press conference. Regarding rates, she mentioned that "we might have to raise, we might not," indicating the board's contemplation of rate hikes at this meeting.
On the US front, Federal Reserve officials continued to cross the newswires. Boston Fed President Susan Collins stated that she expects demand to slow down to bring inflation to the Fed’s 2% goal. She added that there are risks of cutting rates “too soon” and mentioned that the current policy is well-positioned and that it is “moderately restrictive.”
Regarding interest rate expectations, the swaps market has largely discounted any further RBA rate hikes over the next six months, with a decrease priced in for the subsequent six months.
On the US front. the CME FedWatch Tool shows that odds for a quarter-percentage-point cut in September by the Fed increased from 55% last week to 85% as of writing.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the pair is neutral to upward biased, though buyers need to surpass the latest cycle high seen at 0.6667 the March 8 high, which could exacerbate a rally toward 0.6700. Once cleared, the next resistance level would be the December 28 high at 0.6871. On the other hand, if sellers push prices below the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6577, subsequent losses are awaited. The next demand level would be the 50-DMA at 0.6535, followed by the 200-DMA at 0.6515.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.658
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.6597
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6504
|Daily SMA50
|0.6536
|Daily SMA100
|0.658
|Daily SMA200
|0.6522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6638
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6649
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6465
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6644
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6362
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6606
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6577
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6556
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6526
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6659
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6679
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weakens further as US Treasury yields boost US Dollar
The Australian Dollar extended its losses against the US Dollar for the second straight day, as higher US Treasury bond yields underpinned the Greenback. On Wednesday, the AUD/USD lost 0.26% as market participants turned risk-averse. As the Asian session begins, the pair trades around 0.6577.
EUR/USD stuck near midrange ahead of thin Thursday session
EUR/USD is reverting to the near-term mean, stuck near 1.0750 and stuck firmly in the week’s opening trading range. Markets will be on the lookout for speeches from ECB policymakers, but officials are broadly expected to avoid rocking the boat amidst holiday-constrained market flows.
Gold price drops amid higher US yields awaiting next week's US inflation
Gold remained at familiar levels on Wednesday, trading near $2,312 amid rising US Treasury yields and a strong US dollar. Traders await unemployment claims on Thursday, followed by Friday's University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey.
President Biden threatens crypto with possible veto of Bitcoin custody among trusted custodians
Joe Biden could veto legislation that would allow regulated financial institutions to custody Bitcoin and crypto. Biden administration’s stance would disrupt US SEC’s work to protect crypto market investors and efforts to safeguard broader financial system.
Navigating the future of precious metals
In a recent episode of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference podcast, hosted by Jesse Day, guests Stefan Gleason and JP Cortez shared their expert analysis on the dynamics of the gold and silver markets and discussed legislative efforts to promote these metals as sound money in the United States.