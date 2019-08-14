AUD/USD: Under pressure around 0.6750, all eyes on Aussie employment report

- Fears of the global recession put the AUD/USD pair under pressure.
- Comments from RBA’s Debelle, July month jobs data, will be in the spotlight.
- Trade/political news will also entertain market players.
Having become the biggest losers in G10 fraternity by the end of Wednesday, AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6750 during initial hours of Asian morning on Thursday.
China’s disappointing Industrial Production and Retail Sales countered the Aussie Wage Price Index and weighed on the macro risk sentiment. Also favoring the bears was the dragon nation’s lack of happiness with the US measures on delaying the trade tariffs on some of the goods and more than 10-week old protests in Hong Kong.
With this, the 10-year and two-year Treasury yields on the US note inverted for the first time since 2007 and triggered global recession fears, pushing traders off from riskier assets like the Australian Dollar (AUD) and equities.
Investors are now looking forward from the speech by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Assistant Governor (Risk Management Committee) Guy Debelle ahead of July month Employment Change and Unemployment Rate data.
Forecasts suggest an improvement in Employment Change to 14.0K from 0.5K prior with no change expected in Unemployment Rate figure of 5.2%. “Following zero employment growth in June, we expect a modest increase of 10k in July. However, if the participation rate stays around its record highs, this could see the unemployment rate rise to 5.3%,” says ANZ.
While early job market indicators haven’t been positive from Australia, any upside surprises will be welcomed with great zeal to recover recent losses.
Technical Analysis
Prices need to provide a sustained break below 0.6730 in order to lure sellers targeting 0.6700 and the latest low surrounding 0.6677. On the other hand, 0.6822 and 0.6831 seem nearby upside resistances to watch during the quote’s increase.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide sub-1.1160 as fear turns into panic
Concerns about recessions in the US and Europe unleashed panic: equities are on free-fall and safe-haven assets on the run. EUR/USD down as the dollar is, at the moment, the best of two evils.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but off the highs. The yield curve has inverted in both the US and the UK – signaling a potential recession in both countries. Trade tensions and Brexit are eyed.
USD/JPY resumes decline in risk-averse scenario
The test of 107.00 is now history, with the pair now trading well below 106.00 amid renewed fears about the global economic downturn. The inverted US yield-curve only exacerbates demand for the Yen.
Gold prices reinvigorated by yield curve inversion, futures closed at highest levels since 2013
Spot gold has been travelling to the upside in but has met a wall at the highs of $1,524.10 from a low of $1,494.20. Futures, on the other hand, marked their highest finish since 2013.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.