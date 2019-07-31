AUD/USD turns green after upbeat Aussie inflation report

AUD/USD picks up a bid on above-forecast Australian inflation data.

Upbeat core inflation forcing markets to price out prospects of an RBA rate cut next week.

The bid tone around the Aussie Dollar strengthened, helping the AUD/USD pair erase losses and turn green after Australia reported a better-than-expected inflation figure for the second quarter.

Australian inflation, as represented by the consumer price index (CPI), rose 0.6% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, beating the expected rise of 0.5% following a 0.0% reading in the first three months of this year.

The annualized figure come in at 1.6%, beating the expected rise of 1.5% from the preceding quarter’s print of 1.3%.

The RBA’s Trimmed Mean CPI or core inflation increased by 1.6% year-on-year in the second quarter, beating the estimated rise of 1.5%. The quarter-on-quarter reading ticked higher to 0.4% as expected from 0.3%.

With upbeat core inflation, the Reserve Bank of Australia has room to stand pat next week. As a result, the Australian Dollar is gaining ground.

As of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at the session high of 0.6884, representing 0.16% gains on the day. The pair hit a low of 0.6862 earlier today, a level last seen on June 19.

It is worth noting that the central bank eased a quarter of a percentage point at each of its last two meetings, taking the cash rate to a historic low of 1 percent. More importantly, markets were worried that the RBA may cut rates again next week if the inflation figure disappoints expectations.

Pivot levels